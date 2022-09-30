Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 46.2% in September

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $122.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 25.78%. Analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 680 shares of company stock valued at $9,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 280,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,734 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.