Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 35.0% in September

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.9 %
CCU stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,844,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,395 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 190,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
