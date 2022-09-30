Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 35.0% in September

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 370,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.9 %

CCU stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $670.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,844,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,395 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 190,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

