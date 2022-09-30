Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Position Lifted by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,091,989 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises approximately 2.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after buying an additional 268,279 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 554,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 166.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 134,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,828. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 32.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BVN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

