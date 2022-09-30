Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.92. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,401 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $150.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 32.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after buying an additional 554,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

