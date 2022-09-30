Compass Point Begins Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 7.06.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 1.30 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of 1.27 and a 1 year high of 14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.28 and a 200-day moving average of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

