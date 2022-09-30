CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
CompuMed Trading Up 7.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23.
CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.
CompuMed Company Profile
CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompuMed (CMPD)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.