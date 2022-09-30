CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

CompuMed Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

