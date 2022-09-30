Computacenter (LON:CCC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 2,450 ($29.60) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,080 ($37.22).

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

Computacenter Stock Performance

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 1,876 ($22.67) on Monday. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 1,844 ($22.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,050 ($36.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,378.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,523.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,187.34.

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

Computacenter Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

