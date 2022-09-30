CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
CONMED Stock Performance
CNMD opened at $81.99 on Monday. CONMED has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.
CONMED Company Profile
