Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching 48.65. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,266. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 51.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $104,765,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $19,200,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.