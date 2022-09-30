Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Update

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of CSLM remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,302. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.