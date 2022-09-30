Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $43,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $247,998,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

