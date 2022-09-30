Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $284.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

