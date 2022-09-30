Contrasting Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Battalion Oil and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Battalion Oil presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.57%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.65 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -4.47 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Battalion Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

