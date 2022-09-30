Contrasting Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) & Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Live Nation Entertainment and Super League Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 2 9 0 2.82 Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $121.10, suggesting a potential upside of 60.91%. Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 802.12%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

71.1% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -0.09% N/A -0.07% Super League Gaming -172.21% -33.88% -31.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Super League Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $6.27 billion 2.76 -$650.90 million ($0.50) -150.52 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.13 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.79

Super League Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Super League Gaming on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, and ticket outlets. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, or leased 165 entertainment venues in North America and 94 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

