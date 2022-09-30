Contrasting Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Future FinTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.35 million 0.21 -$20.13 million ($0.79) -0.43 Future FinTech Group $25.05 million 1.38 -$13.60 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq.

This table compares Logiq and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -63.24% -82.08% -71.03% Future FinTech Group -50.43% -18.67% -16.32%

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Logiq and Future FinTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

