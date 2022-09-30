Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.99

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 111520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $774.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.58 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 460,411 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $7,336,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Articles

