Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 1,133,051 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $202,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

