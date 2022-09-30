Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,290 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 2.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.40% of Progressive worth $272,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Progressive by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,628,000 after acquiring an additional 164,877 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 478,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

PGR stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

