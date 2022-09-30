Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 80,178 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,178 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $67,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $187.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.28.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

