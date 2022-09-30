Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,825 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.76% of Fidelity National Financial worth $182,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

