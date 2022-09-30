Cooke & Bieler LP Has $144.32 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,429 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $144,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $97,046,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 141.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after acquiring an additional 937,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after acquiring an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 752,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

