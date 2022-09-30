Cooke & Bieler LP Has $144.32 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,429 shares during the period. Perrigo makes up approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $144,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $97,046,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 141.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after acquiring an additional 937,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after acquiring an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 752,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Perrigo Price Performance
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -148.57%.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.