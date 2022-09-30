Cooke & Bieler LP Has $156.98 Million Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,555 shares during the quarter. Essent Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.75% of Essent Group worth $156,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

