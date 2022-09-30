Cooke & Bieler LP Has $168.30 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,710,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,035 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $168,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.