Cooke & Bieler LP Has $37.26 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $37,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,129 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.