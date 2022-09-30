Cooke & Bieler LP Has $67.50 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,178 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $67,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

