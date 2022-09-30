Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.26% of Baxter International worth $83,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

