Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,247 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $59,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.67 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

