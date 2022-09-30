Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 355,015 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,015 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $126,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

