Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225,022 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $99,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

