Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 4,336 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.69% of Rush Enterprises worth $45,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

RUSHA stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RUSHA. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

