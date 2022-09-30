Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 9,235 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 7.14% of Stoneridge worth $33,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stoneridge by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of SRI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.