CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 5.4 %
CORR opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.49.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.