CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

CORR opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.49.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

