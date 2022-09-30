Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.12

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 132538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

