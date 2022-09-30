Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for approximately 4.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 40,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

