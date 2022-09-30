Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,264. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Corteva by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Corteva by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

