Courier Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.15. 4,952,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

