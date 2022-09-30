Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,839 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 914.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

