Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,680 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,530. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

