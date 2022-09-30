Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.7% in the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 32,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.68. 88,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.30 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

