Cowen Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $114.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $127.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

