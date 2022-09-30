Cowen Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $36.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

