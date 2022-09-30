Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CMCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

