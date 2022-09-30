Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Creative Realities stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.03. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.59.

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Realities will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

