Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €48.18 ($49.16) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.13. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

