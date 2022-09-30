Credit Suisse Group Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $7.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $5.70 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.