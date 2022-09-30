Credits (CS) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.