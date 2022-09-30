Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,174,337.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $96,207,863. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

