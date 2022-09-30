Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 0.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

