Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $212,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 54.0% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 21.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

